Faridkot LS seat : AAP’s Karamjit Anmol kicks off poll campaign

ByHT Correspondent, Faridkot
Mar 18, 2024 06:10 AM IST

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) candidate from Faridkot Karamjit Anmol on Sunday kicked off his poll campaign with a road show from Ajitwal in Moga to Faridkot city and paid obeisance at historic Gurdwara Tila Baba Farid.
Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) candidate from Faridkot Karamjit Anmol on Sunday kicked off his poll campaign with a road show from Ajitwal in Moga to Faridkot city and paid obeisance at historic Gurdwara Tila Baba Farid. (HT Photo)

Anmol had reached Ajitwal in Nihal Singh Wala assembly constituency in the morning and started his journey towards Faridkot, where he paid obeisance at Gurdwara Tila Baba Farid. On the way to Faridkot, Anmol was welcomed at Mehnaa in the Dharamkot assembly segment, Bughipura (Moga), Baghapurana, Pangrain (Jaitu) and Kotkapura by local MLAs along with their supporters.

Anmol said, “If people give me a chance I will live up to their expectations. I was already among people but there will be a difference now. Earlier, it was for myself, but now it will be for serving people. I am thankful to the party’s national convener, Arvind Kejriwal, and chief minister Bhagwant Mann for giving me this responsibility. If the people of Faridkot chose me, they will always remember,” he said.

Spreading across four districts — Faridkot, Moga, Muktsar and Bathinda — Faridkot Lok Sabha seat includes all four and three assembly constituencies of Moga and Faridkot, respectively. Gidderbaha of Muktsar and Rampura Phul of Bathinda are also part of this Faridkot parliamentary constituency.

Faridkot seat was once considered as the stronghold of the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) but in the 2014 elections, AAP’s Sadhu Singh won it by a margin of more than two-lakh votes. However, in 2019, Sadhu Singh lost to Congress candidate and folk singer Mohammad Sadique. The SAD and Congress are yet to announce their candidates for the constituency.

