Faridkot SSP orders departmental inquiry against 10 cops for negligence

ByParteek Singh Mahal, Faridkot
Oct 11, 2023 07:52 AM IST

The departmental inquiry was ordered against police inspectors Prem Nath, Jagseer Singh and Jasveer Singh, sub-inspectors Jaswant Singh, Baljeet Singh, Harbhajan Singh, Joginder Kaur, Vakeel Singh and Pal Singh and assistant sub-inspector Gurmeet Ram

The Faridkot senior superintendent of police (SSP) on Tuesday said a departmental inquiry has been initiated against 10 police officials for not helping in probing NDPS cases.

The cops were given a target to help in registering or investigating at least one NDPS case every month, failing which an inquiry was order.
On September 8, a controversial order of meeting a target of registering at least one case registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act within a given time frame was issued. In this regard, Faridkot SSP Harjeet Singh also issued an amended order stating that a departmental probe will be initiated if the cops fail to either help in probing the already registered NDPS cases or registering fresh cases under the Act.

The SSP said, “We appointed the said officers with each police station to help investigating cases related to the NDPS Act. They were given a target to help in registering or investigating at least one such case every month, failing which an inquiry was ordered,” he added.

The Faridkot SSP said, “SP Buta Singh has been appointed as the investigation officer with directions to file a conclusion report within a month.”

“In an order issued on October 7 for departmental inquiry, there was no mention of the officers being asked to either investigate or help in investigating NDPS cases. This amended order is sent to the investigation officer for further action,” said the Faridkot SSP.

  ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Parteek Singh Mahal

    Parteek Singh Mahal is a multimedia correspondent based at Faridkot in Punjab. He covers medical education, politics and Punjab police.

