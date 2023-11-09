Farm fires record uptick across Punjab

106 cases in Patiala, admn promises action Smoke billows out as stubble burned by the farmers after harvest at Village Jodhan near Ludhiana on Wednesday. (Gurpreet Singh/HT)

Unaware of the Supreme Court orders, farmers in the district logged 106 cases taking the total count of Patiala district to 1,524 this harvest season.

Many of the farmers said that they have no other option as the window to sow wheat crop is very narrow.

“We don’t want to burn the stubble either. But we don’t have any other option in this regard. There is a huge gap in the demand and supply of crop residue management (CRM) machines. The pressure of planting new crop is also there as any delay might affect wheat yield,” said a farmer, on the condition of anonymity fearing action from the district administration.

Patiala deputy commissioner Sakshi Sawhney said that already a detailed report has been sought from the police officials and nodal officers regarding the fire incidents despite the apex court orders.

“I have already held a meeting with the sarpanches and informed them about the Supreme Court orders. The police officials and nodal officers have been asked to report the reasons for the fire incidents despite the apex court orders,” she said.

The DC said the nodal officers and police officers will also meet the farmers who are yet to burn stubble and persuade them not to do so.

Jagmohan Singh, general secretary, Bharatiya Kisan Union (Dakunda), said, “Around 5 lakh farmers across the state had applied for the CRM machines on the subsidised rates but only 25,000 could get it. This huge gap between availability of CRM machines and demand has forced the farmers to burn stubble.”

Patiala SSP Varun Sharm said the orders of the Supreme Court will be implemented. “I have asked respective SHOs to develop close liaison with the district administration officials to curb the incidents of stubble burning. We have also designated cluster officers in this regard.” He added that if the farmers didn’t desist it would attract punitive actions.

South Mawla logs 861 farm fire cases

A day after the Supreme Court’s directions south Malwa comprising Bathinda, Faridkot, Mansa, Ferozepur, Muktsar, Moga and Fazilka logged 861 cases.

According to the Ludhiana-based Punjab Remote Sensing Centre (PRSC) data, of the 2,003 fire events recorded on Wednesday, the share of the seven districts of the semi-arid region was 42%.

Today Bathinda reported the highest 221 cases followed by 150 in Faridkot. This kharif crop harvest season, Ferozepur has reported 2,176 cases to date which is the second highest in Punjab after Sangrur.

Today, Ferozepur reported another 103 cases of farm fires.

Muktsar, the home district of state agriculture minister Gurmeet Singh Khuddian, saw 100 farm fire cases.

Fires were spotted in at least three spots near Nathana on the Bhucho-Dyalpur Mirza stretch this afternoon. Station house officer of Nathana Jaskaran Singh said teams are out to check action in cases.

“I will get the spots inspected for further action. Before that it would be looked into that if the affected fields fall under the police station jurisdiction of Nathana or Phul,” said the SHO.

On Wednesday, authorities of Muktsar, Fazilka and Bathinda posted geolocation-tagged photos of officials of the civil and police administration engaged in checking farm fires.

Bathinda deputy commissioner Showkat Ahmad Parray said the teams led by the senior officials have been deputed to control farm fires.

“There has been a drastic fall in the number of fires this year. The district produces 10-12 lakh tonnes of paddy straw and we are confident to process 4 lakh tonnes by making bales. The stubble on a sizeable chunk of 5 lakh acres is being managed with in-situ methods. Our teams are sensitising farmers and providing them with support. Punitive action is being taken against the erring farmers,” said Parray.

Ferozepur deputy commissioner Rajesh Dhiman said 300 farmers have been penalised for flouting rules. “A total of 37 cluster heads were deputed to curb farm fires and this year the number is reduced by 30% to 2022. Eight fire tenders are pressed into service to douse fires in the paddy fields,” added Dhiman.

Ludhiana sees 96 cases, DC says fine of ₹3.5 lakh imposed on farmers

A day after the Supreme Court directions Ludhiana reported 96 cases on Wednesday, pushing the district’s total count to 1,089.

The majority of the cases, 240 have been reported from the Jagraon area.

The local administration claimed to have deployed over 8,000 machines for in-situ and ex-situ management of crop residue and provided these to farmers through cooperative societies to discourage burning.

On Wednesday stubble burning was unabated across villages in Ludhiana. In Raikot and Jodhan village farm fires were spotted between 4 pm and 4.30 pm.

Ludhiana deputy commissioner Surabhi Malik said, “So far, we have imposed a fine of ₹3.50 lakh as environmental compensation on guilty farmers and have documented all incidents. Further action will be taken as directed by the state government. Progressive farmers are being honoured for adopting stubble management, while action is being taken against those violating government orders.”

In 2019, the district reported 2,532 cases of stubble burning, a number escalated to 4,330 in 2020, and further spiked to 5,817 in 2021. It declined to 2,682 in 2022.

Sangrur records 466 cases, highest in state

A day after SC directions, farmers in Sangrur logged 466 cases on Wednesday. With a total count of 4,070, the district is leading the state.

A visit to the fields shows that farmers are burning stubble at Badrukhan and Chatha Gobindpura villages with no one from the civil administration or police to stop them.

Inspector Jatinderpal Singh, SHO of PS Longowal said, “I will bring the incident of farm fire in Badrukhan village to the notice of senior officers and will act accordingly after directions from them.”

Sub-Inspector Saurabh Sabharwal, SHO of Khanuari police station, said, “We have formed teams to stop stubble burning and I am also aware of the incident of village Chatha Gobindpura. The team which was near the village doused the fire immediately.”

