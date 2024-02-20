 Farm leaders slam Punjab govt over internet ban - Hindustan Times
Farm leaders slam Punjab govt over internet ban

ByHT Correspondent
Feb 20, 2024 07:08 AM IST

Patiala : Farm union leaders on Monday slammed the Punjab government for “allowing” the Centre to impose mobile internet ban in several districts of the state due to the ongoing farmers’ protest.

Patiala: Farmer leaders Sarwan Singh Pandher and Jagjit Singh Dallewal address the media at the Punjab-Haryana Shambhu border during the 'Delhi Chalo' protest march, in Patiala district, Monday, (PTI)

The Union home ministry on Sunday extended the ban on mobile internet services in areas falling under 19 police stations in seven districts of Punjab till February 24. The ban has been imposed under Section 7 of the Indian Telegraph Act, 1885.

Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee general secretary Swaran Singh Pandher said: “The Punjab government should clear its stand on the internet ban in several districts of Punjab. The CM should tell whether his government allowed the internet ban as it can’t be done without the state’s approval.”

The union leader also questioned the Punjab government’s inaction over the use of tear-gas shells by the Haryana Police through drones in Punjab’s territory.

When questioned whether these issues were raised at the meeting with the Union ministers when the Punjab CM himself was there, BKU (Sidhupur) chief Jagjit Singh Dallewal said the main purpose of allowing the Punjab CM in the meeting with the Union ministers was to raise all these issues. “We raised these issues with the Punjab CM in the meeting. The CM had assured us that he would take notice of it, but to no avail.

