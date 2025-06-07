Farm unions, INLD to protest Panipat farmer’s murder

Farmer unions and the opposition Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) have announced separate protests in the coming days, demanding justice for Bijender Kumar, a farmer from Nizampur village, who was murdered allegedly by men associated with a real estate company. The incident, believed to be linked to a land dispute, has sparked widespread anger and outrage across Haryana. The Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) has demanded that the state government hand over the investigation to a sitting judge from the Punjab and Haryana high court. (HT File)

Bijender Kumar was reportedly burned to death by two men connected to a real estate firm over a two-acre plot of land, which is currently under dispute with the builder. Despite a murder case being registered against the suspects, no arrests have been made so far.

The Bhartiya Kisan Union (Sir Chotu Ram), led by spokesperson Bahadur Mehla and Ravi Azad, youth state president of the union, visited the crime scene in Nizampur on Friday. Mehla, along with other union members, condemned the killing and expressed deep shock at the violence. “This incident has not only shaken the state but has also revealed the extreme measures farmers are forced to take to protect their land from being seized,” said Mehla.

In response to the tragedy, the Bhartiya Kisan Union has called for farmers to gather in Nizampur on June 9 for a prayer meeting organised by the victim’s family. The village panchayat will also meet to discuss the next course of action following the murder.

Meanwhile, the Indian National Lok Dal (INLD), led by leader Majra, has demanded that the state government hand over the investigation to a sitting judge from the Punjab and Haryana high court. Majra also called for a compensation of ₹2 crore for the victim’s family. He warned that if these demands are not met, the INLD will hold a protest at the district commissioner’s office on June 10.