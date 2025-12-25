Search
Thu, Dec 25, 2025
New Delhi oC

Farmer leader held for ‘abduction bid’ on minor girl in Bhiwani

ByHT Correspondent, Rohtak
Published on: Dec 25, 2025 07:18 am IST

According to police, the farmer leader had appeared before the special investigation team headed by Siwani deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Aryan Choudhary and after several hours of questioning, Azad was produced before a court in Loharu, which sent him to 14-day judicial custody.

The Bhiwani police on Wednesday arrested farmer leader Ravi Azad in connection with alleged abduction bid and continuous harassment of a 17-year-old girl.

The Bhiwani police on Wednesday arrested farmer leader Ravi Azad in connection with alleged abduction bid and continuous harassment of a 17-year-old girl. (Representational image)
The Bhiwani police on Wednesday arrested farmer leader Ravi Azad in connection with alleged abduction bid and continuous harassment of a 17-year-old girl. (Representational image)

According to police, the farmer leader had appeared before the special investigation team headed by Siwani deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Aryan Choudhary and after several hours of questioning, Azad was produced before a court in Loharu, which sent him to 14-day judicial custody.

DSP Aryan Choudhary said that the farmer leader was arrested for his involvement in the alleged abduction bid of a minor girl on December 8 in Behal area.

“His three accomplices, who went to the girl’s native village in Ravi’s SUV to abduct her, were arrested earlier. Ravi had tried to tamper with the evidence and the girl’s father accused him of continuously harassing his daughter. An investigation is on in this case,” the DSP told reporters in Loharu on Wednesday.

In his complaint to the police on December 12, the girl’s father stated that his daughter was waiting for a bus nearly three weeks ago and an SUV-borne man offered her lift.

“On the way to Behal, the accused driver molested my daughter. When my daughter resisted, he threatened her saying he is a big farmer leader Ravi. On December 8, three youths came to my house in the same SUV on Ravi’s directions and tried to abduct my daughter from home,” the girl’s father had stated in the FIR.

The police had booked four persons- Ravi Azad and his accomplices- Namit, Mohit and Vikas on charges of abduction , molestation , various sections of the POCSO act and SC/ST Act.

The police had earlier arrested three accused- Namit, Mohit and Vikas and sent them to judicial custody.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Farmer leader held for ‘abduction bid’ on minor girl in Bhiwani
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telugu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
AI Summary AI Summary

Farmer leader Ravi Azad was arrested by Bhiwani police for allegedly attempting to abduct and harass a 17-year-old girl. Following hours of questioning, he was placed in 14-day judicial custody. The girl's father reported that Azad's accomplices previously attempted to kidnap her. The case includes charges of abduction, molestation, and violations of the POCSO and SC/ST Acts.