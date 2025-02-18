Farmer unions invite SKM for Feb 27 unity talks

The protesting farmer unions, Kisan Mazdoor Morcha and Samyukta Kisan Morch (non-political), have once again invited SKM, an umbrella group of 32 farmer unions, for unity talks in Chandigarh on February 27. Farmer leader Sarwan Singh Pandher claimed that they initiated the unity talks and would continue to do so till there was unity among various farm unions. He added that he was hopeful that there would be some outcome in the next unity talks scheduled for February 27. (PTI File)

However, this time fasting leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal-led SKM (non-political) is pushing for the unity talks. On the earlier occasions, this faction had been reluctant for the talks and during the last unity talks held on February 12 in Chandigarh, the SKM (non-political) had skipped the meeting.

So far, the SKM, which had spearheaded the Kisan Andolan 1.0 at the Delhi borders, has not participated in the ongoing farm agitation on the Punjab and Haryana borders. It is the SKM (non-political) and KMM that have been camping at the Shambhu and Khanauri border points since February 13 last year. The farmers had to pitch their tents there after security forces deterred them from marching to Delhi to press for their various demands, including a legal guarantee of minimum support price (MSP) for their crops.

Farmer leader Sarwan Singh Pandher claimed that they initiated the unity talks and would continue to do so till there was unity among various farm unions. He added that he was hopeful that there would be some outcome in the next unity talks scheduled for February 27.

“Both the forums – KMM and SKM (non-political) – have decided to invite SKM for unity talks on February 27. I am hopeful that it will be fruitful,” said Pandher.

Notably, all four unity talks in the past between the farmer unions had remained inconclusive.

SKM leaders said that the unity talk was a positive initiative, and they would most likely participate in the meeting.

Will march to Delhi if talks with Centre fails: Pandher

Ahead of the second round of talks between the protesting farmer unions and the panel of the Union government, Pandher announced that a group of 101 farmers would make an attempt from Shambhu to cross over to Haryana side on February 25 if the second round of talks with the Union government on February 22 fails.