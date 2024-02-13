Farmers are priority, Opposition misleading them: Anurag

Union minister for information and broadcasting Anurag Thakur on Monday handed over employment letters to youth at the BSF Frontier headquarters in Jalandhar under the central government’s Rozgar mela programme. Union minister for information and broadcasting Anurag Thakur on Monday handed over employment letters to youth at the BSF Frontier headquarters in Jalandhar under the central government’s Rozgar mela programme. (HT Photo)

Speaking on the sidelines of the event on the call of farmers to hold protest march at the national capital on Tuesday, Anurag said, “The Opposition parties are misguiding farmers on multiple issues against the NDA government but the farmers and issues pertaining to them are the top priority of the Modi government.”

“The farmers should compare 10 years of the UPA government with our government and they would clearly see the immense work done for the welfare of the farmers by the Modi government. Our government had recently announced subsidy of nearly ₹3 lakh crore on urea besides doubling the minimum support price during our tenure,” he said.

“Our government has made efforts to provide the best of financial assistance to the farmers, whose income had surely increased in our tenure due to the pro-farmer policies. However, on the other hand, the Opposition had done nothing besides provoking farmers against the Modi government,” he said.

He added that the Modi government has consistently aimed at securing a promising future for the youth.

“Within a year, over 10 lakh government jobs have been generated. The government distributed appointment letters to more than 1 lakh youth across 47 locations in the country on Monday only,” he said.

Anurag also expressed delight at the safe return of former Navy officers from Qatar, stating, “Every Indian life holds significance in the new India.”

“Almost 45 days ago, the death sentences of these former Navy officers were commuted to life imprisonment. Today, all of them have returned home safely. Even before this, about 27,000 people were evacuated from Ukraine through Operation Ganga, ensuring the safe return of Indian students. This underscores India’s increased importance at the global level over the past decade. Our credibility has grown, and respect for India has risen,” he added.