With Patiala office under siege, PSPCL sends SOS to Mann govt

With the farmers’ continuing to block the gates of the Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) head office in Patiala, the power corporation has sent an SOS to authorities to intervene immediately, stating that otherwise power supply will be hit during the paddy sowing season. Wrestler Vinesh Phogat joined the Sanyukt Kisan Morcha (non-political)’s protest against the Punjab government outside the PSPCL headquarters in Patiala on Sunday. (PTI)

Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) activists have been on an indefinite protest since Thursday, demanding that the state stop charging commercial rates on electricity connections taken for ancillary businesses, such as dairying.

A PSPCL engineer said, “We have already lost three crucial days to finalise planning for power purchase for the current paddy season, as monsoon has been delayed. Every single day is crucial. There are many important files related to works and augmentation of power lines, which have to be signed, but all that has been delayed due to farmers’ protest. With every passing day, the PSPCL is suffering losses as prices of power grid are increasing and we have to place some tenders for short-term power purchase.”

A top management functionary of the PSPCL, while requesting anonymity, said that PSPCL has already sent an SOS that if the blockade is not removed and officers are not allowed to enter, it will affect power supply. PSPCL employees are also agitated over the conduct of farmers, as they held female staff hostage, the official added.

A government functionary said that some of the demands of farmers, particularly regularisation of unauthorised tubewell connections, are unjust. Most other demands have already been fulfilled after a meeting with the chief minister. “Now, farmers are causing loss to the state,” said an official.

Patiala Zone IG MS Chinna, along with SSP Varun Sharma and district administration officials, is holding parleys with farmers led by SKM (non-political) president Jagjit Singh Dallewal. Top government officials, including officers of chief minister’s office, are also in touch with farmers and the district administration.

SKM (non-political) president Dallewal, who is leading the protest, said he will remain on hunger strike until their demands are met. He said that the union has requested a meeting with the chief minister and CMD PSPCL, but it was declined, thus they have decided to go on strike. He said that PSPCL is creating hurdles for farmers by levying heavy charges on release of tube well connections, and also working for privatisation of power sector.