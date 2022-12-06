Farmers’ demands: Kisan Congress to stage protest in Delhi on Dec 9

Chandigarh

The All India Kisan Congress on Monday announced to hold a protest at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi on December 9 to press for legal guarantee for MSP, loan waiver, withdrawal of the Electricity Amendment Bill 2022, comprehensive insurance for all crops, ₹5,000 monthly pension for all medium, small and marginal farmers and other demands.

The Delhi protest was announced by AIKC chairman and Bholath legislator Sukhpal Singh Khaira at a press conference here. Khaira said the grievances of farmers and farm labourers remain unresolved despite promises made by the BJP-led central government to the protesting farmers when their agitation against the three farm laws ended last year. AIKC is the farmers’ wing of the Congress.

Khaira, while releasing his letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi in which these demands have been listed, said that it is almost one year since tens of thousands of farmers lifted their dharna and suspended their agitation in December 2021 following withdrawal of three central farm laws and promises made about some other pressing issues, but nothing has been done on those demands so far. “They (farmers) have been left with no option, but to stage the protest as the central government has so far not taken any confidence building initiative,” he said.

The Congress, in his letter, said that farmers have been demanding legal guarantee for the MSP for their crops as they apprehend that over a period MSP regime might be scrapped. “The MSP for all crops should be guaranteed using the C2+50 percent formula, based on the recommendation of the Swaminathan Commission,” he wrote.

He further said the farmers have already rejected the committee constituted by the Centre on MSP, a new committee should be re-constituted, with due representation to farmers, by including representatives of SKM.

Another demand is that compensation should be paid to the families of all the farmers who died during the farm movement and arrangements should be made for their rehabilitation.