Farmers hold mahapanchayat in Jind, seek MSP on all crops

Farmers from Haryana and Punjab on Sunday held a mahapanchayat at new grain market in Jind's Uchana Kalan under the banner of Sanyukt Kisan Morcha (non-political) pressing for their demands of a legal guarantee for minimum support price (MSP) on all crops. (HT Photo)

Before the panchayat, police had issued notices to farmers and threatened the sound system providers asking them not to provide tents and sound system to farmers for the rally.

The farmer leaders alleged that the Haryana police had installed cemented boulders on the Haryana-Punjab border in Jind to stop farmers from reaching the rally.

Farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal claimed that the then Gujarat chief minister Narendra Modi had written a letter to Prime Minister Manmohan Singh in 2011, seeking legal guarantee of MSP on all crops but he failed to implement the same demands he had sent to the then Prime Minister in the last 10 years.

“As many as 833 farmers had sacrificed their lives in the farmers’ protest in 2020-21 and 33 farmers died in the ongoing agitation. Our struggle is not to make MPs or MLAs but to protect the future of farmers and labourers. We ask you to vote against the party which has used batons on us,” he added.

Another farmer leader Abhimanyu Kohar said that they will not support any party in the election, but the Haryana residents will remember the ruling government for using lathi on them before casting their vote.

“The Prime Minister has implemented the policies of WTO and the World Bank, which led to destruction of the farming community. We will organise another rally in Kurukshetra’s Pipli on September 22,” he added.