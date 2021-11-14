Farmers in Jind, Dadri dists queue up for days to get DAP

Farmers in Jind and Dadri districts of Haryana have been queuing up for days to get a few sacks of di-ammonium phosphate (DAP) fertiliser for their lands for the rabi season. Authorities, however, say there is no dearth of the fertiliser in the state.

Amarjeet Singh, a Jind farmer, said he prepared his three acres four days ago to sow wheat but he is yet to get a bag of the DAP.

“We never imagined that we would have to spend days in queues to get a bag of the DAP. For the first time, the fertiliser is being given to farmers after verifying Aadhaar card amid police security. Farmers start queuing up outside fertiliser shops as early as 6am, but many of them had to return empty-handed after eight hours of wait,” he said.

Similar situation prevails in Charkhi Dadri district where farmers say they had to return empty-handed after standing in queues for hours.

Amandeep Sheoran, a farmer from Charkhi Dadri, said farmers struggle to get DAP for mustard cultivation and now they are facing a similar situation for wheat sowing.

“If we do not get DAP on time, wheat sowing will be delayed. Many shopkeepers under the patronage of officials are transporting the DAP to neighbouring Rajasthan and the government has failed to take action against them,” he alleged.

Uchana block agriculture officer Pawan Bhardwaj said each farmer was given a maximum of five bags of DAP after verifying their Aadhaar card.

Haryana Agriculture minister JP Dalal said there is no dearth of DAP in the state.

“During this rabi season, three lakh MT DAP has been allocated to the state, which is 20% more than the average of the last five years. The farmers should buy DAP and other fertilisers as per their requirements,” he added.