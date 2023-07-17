Farmers in Ludhiana’s flood-hit areas get free seeds, seedlings

The chief agriculture officer of the district has announced that the department of agriculture will offer free seeds and seedlings to farmers in flood-affected areas who are in need of assistance. In light of the heavy rainfall and subsequent flooding, farmers in the Machiwara Sahib, Samrala, Mangat, and Sidhwan Bet areas of Ludhiana district have been particularly affected. HT Image

Narinder Singh Benipal emphasised that approximately 6,475 hectares of land in the district have been impacted by the floodwaters, necessitating the replanting of approximately 1,750 hectares. To facilitate the distribution of free seeds and seedlings, farmers are advised to contact the agriculture officials in their respective blocks.

The officials and employees of the agriculture and farmers welfare department in Ludhiana have been actively visiting farms and maintaining regular communication with the affected farmers.

Benipal shared the contact details of the officials in various blocks for farmers to reach out for further information and to avail themselves of the free seeds and seedlings. In Block Sidhwan, Gurmukh Singh can be contacted at +91 9876 150 208 and Jagdev Singh at +91 9417 355 358. In Block Mangat, Jaswinder Singh and Gurinderpal Kaur are available to assist farmers at +91 9888 010 156 and +91 8968 988 622, respectively.

For Block Machiwara and Samrala, farmers can reach out to Kuldeep Singh at +91 9216 517 101 and Rupinder Kaur at +91 9915 583 052. In Block Ludhiana, Dara Singh (+91 8872 411 099) is the point of contact, while in Block Khanna, Jaswinderpal Singh (+91 9216 117 204) can be reached.

Farmers in Block Doraha can contact Ram Singh Pal at +91 8146 676 217, and for Block Pakhowal, Sukhwinder Kaur Grewal is available at +91 9864 670 000. Lakhvir Singh at +91 9876 022 022 in Block Improvement and Gurdeep Singh at +91 9872 800 575 in Block Jagraon will provide assistance.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON