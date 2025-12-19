Farmers’ interests are paramount: Haryana CM

Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini assured the House that the state government is committed to ensure welfare of the farmers. Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini during the winter session in Chandigarh on Thursday. (HT Photo)

As the issue of flood-affected farmers facing the problem of lifting sand from their fields was raised in the House, chief minister said that he personally visited the affected regions and interacted with farmers. Regarding the removal of sand deposited in fields due to flooding, Saini said that the government deployed teams to ensure that if excessive sand has accumulated in any field, permission for its removal will be granted. However, it was found that the sand deposition was not significant, he said.

The chief minister was responding to a question raised by MLA Ram Karan about farmers not given permission for the removal of sand deposited in fields due to floods.

Saini said that the sand had largely settled in the riverbed. Fields within the boundaries for which the government has provided compensation were inspected, and it was found that excessive sand had not accumulated.

“The BJP government’s top priority is to ensure that farmers do not face difficulties...the government compensates farmers for every small and large loss. For the government, the welfare of farmers remains supreme,” Saini said.

Responding to another question, Saini said that it is the utmost responsibility of the government to ensure adequate drinking water for every citizen, and the government is continuously working in this direction. In the same spirit, efforts are being made to ensure drinking water supply to every household in Rohtak as well, he said while replying to a question raised by Congress MLA Bharat Bhushan Batra. The chief minister assured that there will be no shortage of water in the Rohtak region, and the government is actively working to ensure uninterrupted water supply.