News / Cities / Chandigarh News / Farmers lay siege to two toll plazas in Punjab’s Amritsar

Farmers lay siege to two toll plazas in Punjab’s Amritsar

ByHT Correspondent, Amritsar
Aug 22, 2023 12:51 AM IST

The farmers blocked the toll plazas but allowed the traffic to flow freely without paying any toll charges. Waryam Nangal toll plaza is situated on the Amritsar-Pathankot highway, while the Manawala toll is situated on Amritsar-Jalandhar highway

The members of Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee (KMSC) on Monday blocked two toll barriers in Amritsar—Waryam Nangal and Manawala—demanding disbursal of financial aid for flood-hit farmers.

Farmers block a toll plaza on Amritsar-Pathankot highway at Waryam Nangal village in Amritsar on Monday. (ANI)
Farmers block a toll plaza on Amritsar-Pathankot highway at Waryam Nangal village in Amritsar on Monday. (ANI)

The farmers blocked the toll plazas but allowed the traffic to flow freely without paying any toll charges. Waryam Nangal toll plaza is situated on the Amritsar-Pathankot highway, while the Manawala toll is situated on Amritsar-Jalandhar highway. Sixteen farmer bodies, including the Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee, plan to hold a demonstration in Chandigarh on Tuesday, demanding a package of 50,000 crore from the Centre for damage caused due to the floods in the northern region, including Punjab.

KMSC’s state leader German Singh said, “We had plans to move towards Chandigarh to protest against the unmet demand of giving financial aid to the flood hit farmers. However, many of our leaders and workers were detained in their homes by the police. So our workers decided to lay siege at Waryam Nangal and Manawala toll plazas.”

He said their protest will continue till their demands are met by the state government.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, August 22, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out