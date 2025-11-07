Farmers, political leaders join protest against PU senate reforms

The protest by Panjab University Bachao Morcha against the restructuring of the university’s senate and syndicate continued on Thursday with Krantikari Kisan Union and Bharti Kisan Union (Sidhpur) extending solidarity to the protesting students. Students, along with members of various farm unions, during a demonstration outside the VC office at Panjab University in Chandigarh on Thursday. (Keshav Singh/HT)

Around 80-90 students gathered outside the protest site—vice-chancellor’s office— demanding the complete rollback of the Centre’s recent notification.

The site also witnessed visits by prominent political figures, including Sangrur member of Parliament (MP) Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer and Anandpur Sahib MP Malvinder Kang, who assured students of their support in safeguarding the university’s democratic structure. Earlier in the day, a delegation of political leaders and former senate members met Punjab governor and UT administrator Gulab Chand Kataria, demanding retention of senate’s previous structure.

The delegation included Punjab finance minister Harpal Singh Cheema, MP Malvinder Kang, MP Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer, Dharmkot MLA Devinderjeet Singh Laddi Dhose, Jalalabad MLA Jagdeep Kamboj Goldy, and former senate members Ravinder Billa and Inderpal Sidhu.

They submitted a memorandum, urging the governor to intervene.

UT MP Tewari meets Vice-President in Delhi

In a related development, Chandigarh MP Manish Tewari met Vice-President CP Radhakrishnan, who also serves as the chancellor of Panjab University, to express concern over the restructuring move.

MP Tewari urged the Vice-President to ensure the complete withdrawal of the reforms, calling them detrimental to the university’s autonomous character.

Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann has also urged the Union government to roll back the decision entirely, vowing to explore every legal remedy if necessary.

Meanwhile, former Panjab University Teachers’ Association (PUTA) president Rajat Sandhir remarked that the confirmation of a governing body-senate-returning with a few reforms is a welcome development, but added that the syndicate should ideally emerge from elected teacher representatives, as was previously the case, to ensure smoother and more effective decision-making.

ABVP keeps distance from agitation

Meanwhile, the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) is keeping a distance from the protests, with the Panjab University Campus Students’ Council (PUCSC) president Gauravveer Sohal (ABVP) saying that the party was in dialogue with authorities regarding the reforms.

Sohal said they shared the same goal as the protesting students but have chosen not to demonstrate separately to “maintain student unity”.

He also claimed that ABVP members were “not welcomed” by other student groups as they accused the party of being aligned with those responsible for the reforms.

The ABVP, student wing of the right-wing RSS, had won the president’s post in the 2025 campus council polls for the first time since direct elections began in Panjab University in 1977, marking a significant political shift on campus.