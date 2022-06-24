Farmers protest against Agnipath scheme across Punjab
In response to the nationwide call given by the Samyukt Kisan Morcha, farmers owing allegiance to various organisations in Punjab on Friday staged protests against the Union Government’s Agnipath recruitment scheme for the armed forces.
Claiming that the new recruitment policy was against national security interests, the protesters burnt effigies of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders. However, no untoward incident was reported.
In Bathinda, Ekta Ugrahan and Sidhupur factions of the Bhartiya Kisan Union held separate dharnas outside the district administrative complex (DAC). The entrance to the secretariat was sealed by the police. The Ugrahan faction blocked the road at Hanuman Chowk to protest against the Bathinda district administration’s decision to send a tehsildar to receive their memorandum addressed to the President of India.
Vehicular traffic was severely hit as Hanuman Chowk is the busiest intersection that connects the city with highways to Mansa, Chandigarh, Ferozepur and Amritsar. The blockade was lifted after additional deputy commissioner (general) Rahul arrived at the dharna site to receive the memorandum.
Sukhdev Singh Kokri Kalan, general secretary of Ugrahan faction, said: “The union activists have held dharnas across 19 districts of Punjab, in which a number of women, farm labourers and unemployed youths participated.”
In Amritsar, members of the Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee (KMSC) gathered at the Golden Gate, main entrance to the holy city, carrying placards, banners and flags to demonstrate against the scheme. Led by general secretary Sarwan Singh Pandher, they burnt an effigy of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, seeking revocation of the scheme.
Pandher said, “The effigies were burnt at 18 places in Amritsar district . The new recruitment scheme will leave 75% youths jobless after working in the army for four years. This scheme is against the promise made by the government to give jobs to youths.”
Punjab: 13 shooters among 19 Pinda gang members arrested
In a major bust, the Jalandhar rural police on Friday claimed to have unearthed an extortion and arms smuggling racket with the arrest of 13 shooters and six other men owing allegiance to the Palwinder Singh Pinda gang. The 13 arrested shooters have been identified as Sunil Masih (main shooter), Ravinder Ravi, Pradeep Singh, Manjinder Singh, Sukhman Singh, Sandeep, Major Singh, Aprail Singh, Balwinder, Salinder Singh, Satpal Singh, Devinderpal Singh, and Satwant Singh.
One more key accused arrested in Bihar PSC question leak case
The special investigation team of the economic offence unit of the Bihar police on Friday arrested one more key accused in connection with the question paper leak case of the Bihar public service commission's (BPSC) 67th combined (preliminary) competitive examination, which was conducted on May 8, before being cancelled, police said. According to EoU officials, the accused, identified as Shakti Kumar, was the centre superintendent of Ram Sharan Singh Evening College, Gaya.
CBI probe should be ordered in ‘rare and exceptional cases’: HC
The Punjab and Haryana high court has said that the Central Bureau of Investigation should be entrusted with a probe into a criminal case in “rare and exceptional cases” so as to not unnecessarily burden it with routine matters, as it dismissed a plea seeking an inquiry by the CBI into an FIR in a cheating case.
Sidhu Moose Wala’s SYL strikes chord, calls to protect Punjab’s river waters
With more than 18.5 million (1.85 crore) views in 24 hours, slain Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala's song SYL, which that talks about the deep-rooted controversial issues of Punjab, was trending as the number one video globally on YouTube on Friday evening. The song, which was released from Moose Wala's official YouTube account at 6pm on Thursday, has got 2.5 million (25 lakh) likes on the online video sharing website.
Ravi Shankar Prasad slams Congress, Left after SC upholds clean chit to PM Modi
HT Correspondent Former union minister and Bharatiya Janata Party leader Ravi Shankar Prasad on Friday slammed the Congress and Left parties after the Supreme Court upheld the clean chit given by the court-appointed special investigation team to the then chief minister Narendra Modi and others while ruling out a larger conspiracy behind the 2002 Gujarat riots.
