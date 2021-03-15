Farmers’ protest against MLA Goel in Ambala: SHO suspended for negligence

A station house officer (SHO) in Ambala has been suspended for negligence, following a protest by farmers and members of the Bharatiya Kisan Union (Charuni) against Ambala City MLA Aseem Goel on Thursday.

As per the order made available on Sunday, inspector Hamir Singh, in-charge of Baldev Nagar police station, has been placed under suspension and transferred to Police Lines.

“During the protest, these leaders and members of Bharatiya Kisan Union abused Aseem Goel, MLA, Ambala City. DSP (HQ) Sultan Singh further recommended that a departmental action should be taken against inspector Hamir Singh posted as SHO PS Baldev Nagar for not taking any legal action against leaders and members of Bharatiya Kisan Union. For the above misconduct and negligence, Singh is hereby placed under suspension with immediate effect,” read the order issued by Ambala senior superintendent of police Hamid Akhtar.

Singh was among several other station in-charges, along with DSP Sultan Singh, who were on duty during the protests that took place from Inco Chowk to the MLA’s residence in Prem Nagar.

The protesters had allegedly raised objectionable slogans and burnt the MLA’s effigy outside his residence, for his alleged derogatory remarks about farmers and for voting against the trust vote moved by the Congress in the assembly on Wednesday.

Sources said the MLA, who had issued video statements clarifying his statement, was miffed with the police for letting the protesters reach his residence.

On the same night of protests, an FIR was also lodged against nine farmer leaders for rioting, defamation and using obscene remarks on the complaint of Ambala police security officer Naveen at the Baldev Nagar police station.