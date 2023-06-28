Farmers protest, rain throw traffic out of gear in tricity

Farmers protest in Mohali and rain across tricity threw life out of gear for residents as traffic snarls were witnessed at many places. A traffic jam witnessed on road leading to Industrial Area Phase 8, Mohali, on Tuesday evening. (HT Photo)

Farmers had gathered at Gurdwara Amb Sahib and marched towards the official residence of Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Singh Mann but were stopped by the Mohali police near Phase 7/Gurdwara Amb Sahib light point as the road towards Chandigarh was blocked using barricades.

Police diverted the routes surrounding Gurdwara Amb Sahib and Phase 7 light point, forcing people to take longer routes. Those who had to turn towards Chandigarh from the said light point were forced to take longer routes and pass through the shopping street including markets of Phase7, 3B1 and 3B2.

Meanwhile, in Derabassi and Zirakpur, heavy rain brought the city traffic to a halt.

Sidharth Sharma, a resident of Sector 34, Chandigarh, said, “I got stuck in a long traffic jam after entering Zirakpur from Delhi. I had to reach Sector 34 but due to heavy traffic jams in Zirakpur, I took the turn towards Airport Road to reach the destination via Mohali. I felt completely helpless.”

Heavy jams were also witnessed on roads leading to Industrial Area near Phase 8 police post where commuters got stuck for hours.

Ridhi, a commuter, said, “Since our cab didn’t get clear passage and remained stuck in the traffic for long near the Phase 8 police post, I had no option but to walk towards my office for the evening shift. I got late for a meeting by an hour despite best efforts.”

4.4 mm rain recorded

The city recorded 4.4 mm rain on Tuesday, a day after India Meteorological Department (IMD) declared the onset of monsoon in the city. Chances of rain will continue in the city in the coming days as well. The monsoon system remained active on Tuesday and entered into parts of Rajasthan. It is likely to cover all of Punjab and Haryana within the next two days. While the day remained sunny, maximum temperature went up from 31.8°C on Monday to 35.1°C on Tuesday, still 1.2 degrees below normal. The minimum temperature went up from 26.1°C on Monday to 26.6°C on Tuesday, which is at normal.

Desilting of Sukhna rivulet to be complete by June 30

Aiming to find solution to the overflow of rainy water near Baltana, Zirakpur, Mohali administration is undertaking resectioning and de-silting in the Sukhna Rivulet which is likely to be complete by June 30. The rivulet carries the surplus storm water from Sukhna and meets the Ghaggar river at Bhankharpur after crossing Baltana area. Deputy commissioner Ashika Jain asked Derabassi SDM Himanshu Gupta to oversee the work.

2 days on, no trace of man washed away in Ghaggar

Panchkula: Even after two days, the 26-year-old youth who was swept away in Ghaggar on Sunday remains missing. The victim was identified as Deen Dayal, a labourer who worked at a crushing site in Burj Kotli. Teams have been searching for him for last two days but till now, there is no information on him. Deen Dayal, a labourer was crossing the river with four of his colleagues to reach home in Daduwal village in Pinjore when he was swept away. “Three teams of NDRF are looking for him but so far, there is no information about him,” shared a senior police official. The teams have searched from the point where he had drowned in Burj Kotia till sector 27, Panchkula but all in vain.

The administration has prohibited approach within 20 meters of the banks of any river/rivulets/stream/drain/bund/high point and rest on looking such water bodies by any person by orders issued under section 144 of CrPC on Sunday. However, nothing has changed on the ground as people can been seen entering water for fishing or collecting coins as well as immersion of religious offerings.