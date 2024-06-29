Farmers’ protest enters Day 14, give call to lock Ladhowal plaza

Farmers’ unions along with taxi and other unions have announced to lock the toll barriers at the Ladhowal Toll Plaza on June 30. The announcement comes after 14 days of protests against the hike in toll rates during which the toll plaza has been free of cost for commuters. Farmers’ unions along with taxi and other unions have announced to lock the toll barriers at the Ladhowal Toll Plaza on June 30. The announcement comes after 14 days of protests against the hike in toll rates during which the toll plaza has been free of cost for commuters. (HT File Photo)

The protest organised under the banner of the Bharatiya Kisan Mazdoor Union began on June 16. Since then, commuters have been passing through the Ladhowal Toll Plaza without paying any toll fee. Despite the continuous protest, authorities have not taken any action to reduce the toll rates, prompting union leaders to intensify their protests.

Dilbagh Singh, president of the Bharatiya Kisan Mazdoor Union, stated that on June 3, the authorities increased the toll rates requiring commuters to pay ₹220 for a single journey and ₹330 for multiple journeys in a car, jeep, or van. Singh said that these frequent toll hikes are placing an undue financial burden on the common man leading to the start of the protest on June 16. A memorandum of demands was submitted to the district administration, but no action has been taken in the past 14 days.

The union has issued an ultimatum to the authorities, demanding that the toll rates be reduced to ₹150 for multiple journeys for cars, jeeps, or vans, and proportionately for other categories. If the authorities fail to issue orders to slash the rates by Saturday evening, the union will permanently lock the toll barriers at Ladhowal Toll Plaza.

Singh also alleged that the Ladhowal Toll Plaza is being operated illegally and lacks special facilities for commuters on the national highway. He pointed out several issues, including poor road conditions and water accumulation during rains, which commuters face on this stretch of the highway.

“The authorities do not have any single valid reason for increasing the toll rates. So, they should reduce the rate as demanded,” Singh asserted.