Farmers’ protest: Haryana AAP slams state government

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Haryana on Wednesday criticised the BJP-led state government for “harming the public and business by blocking the path of peacefully protesting farmers”. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Haryana on Wednesday criticised the BJP-led state government for “harming the public and business by blocking the path of peacefully protesting farmers”. (HT File Photo)

In a statement, party’s state senior vice-president Anurag Dhanda said, “The central government should leave its obstinacy and fulfil the demands of the farmers. This issue can be resolved only through dialogues. The minimum support price is the right of farmers.”

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

Dhanda condemned the Haryana government for “attacking unarmed farmers on the Punjab and Haryana border”.

“Farmers are moving towards Delhi peacefully, but still the government wants to create fear in the minds of the public by shutting down internet services. All the demands of the farmers are legitimate,” he added.