 Farmers' protest: Haryana AAP slams state government
Farmers' protest: Haryana AAP slams state government

Farmers’ protest: Haryana AAP slams state government

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Feb 15, 2024 08:10 AM IST

In a statement, AAP’s state senior vice-president Anurag Dhanda said, “The central government should leave its obstinacy and fulfil the demands of the farmers. This issue can be resolved only through dialogues. The minimum support price is the right of farmers.”

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Haryana on Wednesday criticised the BJP-led state government for “harming the public and business by blocking the path of peacefully protesting farmers”.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Haryana on Wednesday criticised the BJP-led state government for “harming the public and business by blocking the path of peacefully protesting farmers”. (HT File Photo)
The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Haryana on Wednesday criticised the BJP-led state government for "harming the public and business by blocking the path of peacefully protesting farmers".

In a statement, party’s state senior vice-president Anurag Dhanda said, “The central government should leave its obstinacy and fulfil the demands of the farmers. This issue can be resolved only through dialogues. The minimum support price is the right of farmers.”

Dhanda condemned the Haryana government for “attacking unarmed farmers on the Punjab and Haryana border”.

“Farmers are moving towards Delhi peacefully, but still the government wants to create fear in the minds of the public by shutting down internet services. All the demands of the farmers are legitimate,” he added.

