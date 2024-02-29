Farmers’ protest: HC asks PGI to form medical board to examine Preetpal’s injuries

The Punjab and Haryana high court has requested the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), Chandigarh, to constitute a medical board to examine nature of injuries sustained by farmer Preetpal Singh on February 21 at the Khanauri border and submit a report on March 4. HC asks PGI to form medical board to examine farmer protester Preetpal’s injuries (HT File)

The high court bench of justice Harkesh Manuja sought the report after it found that in the report submitted by Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences, Rohtak, no probable opinion about the manner in which the injuries could have been inflicted has been given.

The court was hearing the February 23 petition of his father Davinder Singh, from Sangrur, who had alleged that his son Preetpal was in illegal custody of the Haryana police. The plea claimed that his son was picked up by the Haryana police, who entered Punjab’s territory on the February 21 afternoon.

On Monday, the Haryana government told the high court that state police neither arrested nor detained Preetpal Singh, from the Punjab-Haryana border at Khanauri. The youth, who was found in the fields adjoining the barricades installed at the borders, was severely injured, Haryana cops told the court. Considering his health condition, he was immediately sent to Civil Hospital, Jind, and thereafter to Rohtak, it was submitted. The allegations are that Preetpal was injured in police action on February 21, when farmers were forcefully trying to break the barricades as part of their call of ‘Delhi Chalo’. Haryana police have denied the allegations.