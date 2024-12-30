Farmers’ Punjab bandh passes off peacefully in Amritsar

A complete shutdown was observed in Amritsar, Gurdaspur and Tarn Taran districts on Monday in response to the Punjab bandh called by the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (Non-Political) and Kisan Mazdoor Morcha. Farmers raising slogans after blocking a road during the Punjab Bandh in Amritsar on Monday. (Sameer Sehgal/HT)

Police said the bandh, called to press the Centre to meet their demands, including a legal guarantee for a minimum support price (MSP) for crops, was peaceful and brought life to a standstill in Tarn Taran, Jandiala Guru, Ajnala and Majitha.

Residents opted to stay home, while shops and eateries remained closed for the day.

Commercial hubs of Hall Bazaar, Katra Jaimal Singh Bazaar, Chitta Katra Bazaar, Ranjit Avenue District Shopping complex, and IDH Market wore a deserted look.

After gathering at Hall Gate, the protesting farmers marched through markets in groups to ensure the shutdown.

Offices of government and private offices, banks and educational institutions, particularly schools, were closed from 7am to 4pm. Barring health, all kinds of services were hit.

No bus or auto-rickshaw was seen on city roads. Few private vehicles plied on the main roads.

Farmers owing allegiance to the Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee (KMSC) held dharnas at different chowks and key points of Amritsar.

“People have given a good response to the call, which reflects that other sections of society stand with the cause of farmers, which is basically a common cause,” said Kanwardalip Singh, a KMSC leader.

In response to the bandh call, Gurdaspur town observed a complete shutdown. Farm unions members were seen appealing to traders and others to cooperate with them.

A similar situation was observed in Batala.

Mixed response in Pathankot

In Pathankot, the bandh call evoked a mixed response. While many shops remained shut, some outlets remained open. When the agitating farmers passed through the markets, the traders shut shop.

The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) also kept its offices closed. Besides, other Sikh organisations, including the Sikh Students Federation (Mehta), expressed solidarity with the farmers.