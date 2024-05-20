Farmers’ rail roko stir: Key trains from Chandigarh cancelled till May 22

Due to the ongoing farmers’ rail roko agitation near Shambhu border, several trains from Chandigarh to key stations in Punjab will remain cancelled till May 22. The Chandigarh-Firozpur Cantt Sutlej Express (14629) will further remain cancelled till May 23. (HT File Photo)

On Sunday, Chandigarh-Amritsar Intercity Express (12411), Amritsar-Chandigarh Intercity Express (12412), Chandigarh-Amritsar Express (12241), Firozpur Cantt-Chandigarh Sutlej Express (14630), SAS Nagar-Firozpur Cantt Express (14613) and Firozpur Cantt-SAS Nagar Express (14614), Amritsar-Chandigarh Express (12242) remained cancelled, railway officials said. All these trains will not operate till May 22, according to officials.

The Chandigarh-Firozpur Cantt Sutlej Express (14629) will further remain cancelled till May 23.

Farmers from Kisan Mazdoor Morcha and Samyukta Kisan Morcha (Non-Political) blocked the Delhi-Ambala-Amritsar railway track near the Shambhu border on April 17, demanding the release of three fellow protesters who were arrested in February and March during the ongoing farmers’ stir.

Ever since, railways have cancelled trains with low occupancy to clear the way for diverted long-route trains with higher occupancy, passing through Chandigarh.