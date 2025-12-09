Farmers stage protests across Punjab against Electricity (Amendment) Bill

Farmers under the banner of the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) on Monday staged protests at 200 locations across Punjab from 12 pm to 3pm against the Centre’s draft for Electricity (Amendment) Bill, 2025, and the draft for Seed Bill, 2025, demanding their withdrawal. Employees of the state power utility also joined the stir as protesters burnt the copies of the proposed Bills. Employees of the state power utility also joined the SKM stir as protesters burnt the copies of the proposed Bills. (HT File)

SKM leaders said they will hold a meeting in Chandigarh on Tuesday to decide the next course of action.

BKU (Ekta Ugrahan) president Joginder Singh Ugrahan said the aim of the Bill is centralisation and privatisation of the power sector to benefit corporate interests. “The Bill is far more dangerous than the three farm bills as farming is not possible without electricity,” he said, adding that the government is systematically privatising key state holdings, including Panjab University, Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB), and that the electricity bill is the latest on their list.

Jangvir Singh Chouhan, an SKM leader, said the Electricity Amendment Bill won’t just affect the farmers but also the common man by way of privatisation. “The Bill aims at promoting privatisation, increasing power costs and stopping subsidies given to the farmers,” he said.

Another SKM leader Balwinder Singh said the approval of the Act in the Lok Sabha will lead to removal of prepaid meters, reinstatement of old meters, increased power cost and forcible sale of PSPCL properties. “The state government must clear its stance on the draft of the Bill, set to be tabled by the Bharatiya Janata Party-led Centre during the ongoing winter session of the Parliament,” he said.

Earlier on December 5, the Kisan Mazdoor Morcha had held a two-hour railway track blockade against the Bill.