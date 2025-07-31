Farmers take out tractor rallies against Punjab govt’s land pooling policy

Farmers on Wednesday took out tractor rallies at several places in Punjab against the AAP government’s land pooling policy, following a call given by the Samyukta Kisan Morcha. Farmers on Wednesday took out tractor rallies at several places in Punjab against the AAP government’s land pooling policy, following a call given by the Samyukta Kisan Morcha. (Representational image)

The protesters demanded the withdrawal of the policy, claiming it was “anti-farmers”.

Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) president Balbir Singh Rajewal on Wednesday said that chief minister Bhagwant Singh Mann, who claims to be the custodian of the rights of 3 crore citizens of Punjab, should now rise to the occasion and play role in scrapping the land pooling policy which is being opposed by the farmers.

“He should take steps for the common good of the people of the state and not serve the interest of his party’s leaders in Delhi,” said Rajewal, who addressed a press conference here after taking part in a tractor rally in Ludhiana district.

Thousands of farmers took out their tractors in protest marches across Ludhiana, Jagraon, Samrala, and Khanna on Wednesday. Rajewal addressed protesting farmers at Balion village near Samrala, where farmers have been camping for days to oppose the proposed acquisition of 250 acres of land. He led a massive tractor rally from the village.

Mega rally on Aug 24

Rajewal said that a mega rally has been planned for August 24 opposing the land pooling policy for which venue will be finalised in the meeting on August 4. “If the government continues to be adamant, we will also continue our protests,” he said.

Bhartiya Kisan Union (Ekta-Ugrahan) president Joginder Singh Ugrahan said instead of reaching out to farmer leaders, the state government representatives should visit villages in the areas from where they are planning to acquire land and explain the scheme to the residents. “People should be informed about this scheme. If it is in their favour, they will flock to the government, but if they are not convinced, the government should reach out to them and explain,” Ugrahan said.

The tractor march was launched from Sohian village in Sangrur district, where villagers put up a poster barring the entry of government employees advocating the land-pooling policy.

In Jalandhar, farmers under the banner of several organisations held a tractor march against the state government’s land pooling scheme on Wednesday.

The farmers started their march from Kukkar Pind and went through the affected villages before culminating their protest outside the deputy commissioner’s office.

In Amritsar, on the call of the SKM, farmers owing allegiance to different organisations, including Bharti Kisan Union (Ekta-Ugrahan), took out a tractor march in protest against the policy.

The march was taken out in the affected villages of Rajasansi area of Amritsar district. After passing through different villages, it culminated at Gurdwara Morcha Sahib.