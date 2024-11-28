Angered over the detention of their leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal, the farm unions, on Thursday evening, announced that they would gherao chief minister Bhagwant Mann’s residence in Sangrur on December 1. Farmers to gherao CM residence on Dec 1

Dallewal, who was to sit on fast-unto-death at the Khanauri protest site, was whisked away by Punjab police on the intervening night of November 26-27 and admitted to Ludhiana hospital. Dallewal (67) was admitted to Dayanand Medical College and Hospital (DMCH) in Ludhiana for a medical checkup. Police had said the administration was concerned about his age and health in the wake of his fast-unto-death call.

Sharpening their attack against the Punjab government over the issue, the farm leaders called the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) ‘B team’ of the BJP-led central government and also accused it of ‘backstabbing’ them.

Addressing the media at Khanauri, farm leader farmer leader Kaka Singh Kotra claimed that (CM) Bhagwant Mann was playing in the hands of Union home minister Amit Shah.

“Our protest was against the Union government and the Punjab government attempted to sabotage it by illegally detaining farmer leader Dallewal. It appears Punjab CM has joined hands with Union home minister Amit Shah. Punjab CM stands exposed because he is acting like a ‘B team’ of the BJP,” Kotra of Samyukta Kisan Morcha (non-political), said.

Kotda added that it has been decided to ‘gherao’ the chief minister’s residence on December 1 in Sangrur to register their protest against the police action.

He added that it was the Union government to whom all 12 of their demands were addressed. And their future course of action —fast-unto-death from November 26 and a Delhi march on December 6— was also against the Union government.

He alleged that the Dallewal was being held ‘hostage’ in the hospital and demanded that he be released.

“By becoming the “well-wisher” of the Centre, the state government forcibly took away Dallewal,” the farmer leader added.

The decision to protest put the CM residence in Sangrur came after a long meeting between leaders of Kisan Mazdoor Morcha (KMM) and SKM (non-political)— who are spearheading the agitation since February 13 at the Khanauri and Shambhu borders between Punjab and Haryana.

Farmer leader Surjit Singh Phul questioned the Punjab government over the detention of Dallewal and said, “Even three days after the admission to the hospital, the Punjab government is yet to release an update on his health and grounds on which he was detained. This clearly shows that the intention of the Punjab government was obviously to stop him from starting fast-unto-death, and not health checkup as claimed by Punjab police.”

Meanwhile, farmer leader Sukhjit Singh Hardojhande’s fast-unto-death entered the third day on Thursday and said that he was ready to sacrifice his life for the farmers’ cause.

Tejveer Singh, a KMM member, said that they have already started their preparations for the December 6 march to the national capital.

“Despite the Punjab government’s effort to scuttle our plans, we will start march to Delhi on December 6. By November 30, farmers will throng at the Shambhu border to start preparations for the Delhi march,” Tejveer said.

Farmers have been camping at the Shambhu and the Khanauri border points between Punjab and Haryana since February 13 after their march to Delhi was stopped by security forces.

2 farm leaders trying to meet Dallewal arrested

Ludhiana

A high drama was witnessed at DMCH after two farm leaders were stopped by the police from meeting Dallewal.

Both the farm leaders Sukhdev Singh Bhojraj and Gurjeet Singh entered into heated arguments with the police who are deployed there for the security.

The police detained both leaders and were released later.