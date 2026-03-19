Farooq Abdullah attack: SIT seek videos, photos, evidence from public

The SIT constituted to probe the assassination attempt on former J&K chief minister Farooq Abdullah in Jammu last week has sought eyewitness accounts and videos from the people who were present at the wedding. Former J&K CM Farooq Abdullah had a miraculous escape when a gunman opened fire on him from behind while he was leaving a marriage function at the Royal Park banquet hall in the Greater Kailash area. (File)

The main accused, 63-year-old Kamal Singh Jamwal, a resident of Purani Mandi, is in police custody and investigated by the senior officers of the SIT. The assassination attempt on J&K’s senior most political leader and head of the ruling NC evoked widespread condemnations with many terming it as a “security lapse”, including senior leaders of NC and ministers in the J&K cabinet.

Police on Sunday had constituted a special investigation team (SIT) to probe the incident.

According to the notice issued by police, DIG appealed to all guests present at the function, members of the public, or anyone possessing digital evidence or information related to the incident to share it with the investigating agency.

“Public cooperation will significantly assist the SIT in collecting crucial evidence and ensuring a transparent investigation,” the DIG said. Information can be shared via the dedicated helplines: 9419150173, 9419131379, and 9419186210.

During the investigation, Jamwal told police that he was waiting for an opportunity to kill senior NC leader Farooq Abdullah from the last 20 years. However, he didn’t reveal the reason for his grudge.

Police recovered a licensed .32 calibre revolver from the accused and a case was registered at the Gangyal police station under Section 109 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (attempt to murder) and the Arms Act.

Last Wednesday night, Abdullah, the former chief minister, had a miraculous escape when a gunman opened fire on him from behind while he was leaving a marriage function at the Royal Park banquet hall in the Greater Kailash area.

Sources, however, say that Jamwal had “links with rightwing groups” and now SIT will try to probe whether he had tried the assassination attempt on his own or any other people were behind this.