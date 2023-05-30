Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / 4 dead as car falls into gorge in Jammu and Kashmir’s Doda

4 dead as car falls into gorge in Jammu and Kashmir’s Doda

ByHT Correspondent, Jammu
May 30, 2023 01:19 AM IST

Four people were killed and another injured after a car plunged into a gorge into Jammu and Kashmir’s Doda district late on Monday, said officials. oda SSP Abdul Qayoom said, “This evening an accident took place on the Batote-Doda national highway near Ragi nullah in which a private car rolled down into the nullah.”

At least four people were killed and another injured after a car, they were travelling in, plunged into a gorge in Doda district late on Monday, said officials.

Mangled remains of a car after it fell into a gorge in Jammu and Kashmir’s Doda on Monday. Four people were killed and one injured in the accident. (ANI)
Mangled remains of a car after it fell into a gorge in Jammu and Kashmir’s Doda on Monday. Four people were killed and one injured in the accident. (ANI)

Doda SSP Abdul Qayoom said, “This evening an accident took place on the Batote-Doda national highway near Ragi nullah in which a private Swift Desire car rolled down into the nullah. Four persons died on the spot and a fifth was injured. The injured was shifted to a hospital for treatment.”

The deceased have been identified as Radha Devi, 56, a resident of Gajoth Bhalla, Ved Parkesh, 65, of Betholi Bhalla, Om Parshad, 60, of Gajoth Bhalla and Raj Kumari,56, of Badasoo. Injured Mohammad Aslam, 25, of Dhansal, Jammu, has been shifted to a hospital. A police team was immediately sent to the site of the accident for rescue operations.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
car accident doda district gorge + 1 more
car accident doda district gorge
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, May 31, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out