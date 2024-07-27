Fatehabad DIPRO suspended after ‘wrong info’ passed on to CM on devp projects

The Haryana government suspended Fatehabad district information and public relations officer (DIPRO) Atma Ram Kasana after chief minister Nayab Singh Saini on Thursday took credit for seven developmental works done during the previous Congress regime. After DIPRO’s suspension, the Congress and BJP leaders exchanged words over the issue. The Haryana government suspended Fatehabad district information and public relations officer (DIPRO) Atma Ram Kasana after chief minister Nayab Singh Saini on Thursday took credit for seven developmental works done during the previous Congress regime. After DIPRO’s suspension, the Congress and BJP leaders exchanged words over the issue. (Getty Images/iStockphoto/ Representational image)

The entire incident took place on Thursday when chief minister Nayab Singh Saini was addressing a rally in Fatehabad. The CM said that the BJP government has built a new grain market, multi-purpose parking in Fatehabad city, bus stand is under progress in the city, ITI in Tohana and football academy at Dariyapur village in the district. These projects were started during the Bhupinder Singh Hooda-led Congress government and the bus stand was inaugurated two years ago.

When the chief minister made claims over these projects built during the BJP regime, BJP leader and former Congress MP Ashok Tanwar was surprised as many of these projects were started when he was Member of Parliament from Sirsa.

Taking a dig at chief minister Nayab Singh Saini, former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda said the CM had tried to take credit for seven works done by the Congress government, but the people mocked at him for spreading false information.

The government has asked Fatehabad deputy commissioner to conduct a fact-finding inquiry into the matter and fix the responsibility of the erring officials and initiate disciplinary action against them.

The chief secretary also sought explanation how incorrect information was forwarded to the government.

BJP MLA from Fatehabad Dura Ram said that some clerical staff had provided partial information to senior government officials and the same was provided to the chief minister.

“Except for one or two projects, most of the projects were started during Congress rule but completed during our tenure. We hope such things will not occur again. Our government has done a lot for Fatehabad,” the MLA added.