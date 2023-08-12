Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Ludhiana: Man booked for trying to extort 20 lakh from realtor

Ludhiana: Man booked for trying to extort 20 lakh from realtor

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Aug 12, 2023 11:15 PM IST

The complainant stated that the accused had shared his pictures on social networking sites by adding objectionable comments on it. The accused also circulated his pictures in different WhatsApp groups to defame him

A Fatehganj Mohalla resident has been booked for trying to extort 20 lakh from a realtor after uploading his pictures on various social networking sites with objectionable comments. The Division number 4 police lodged an FIR against the accused identified as Jarnail Singh alias Sunny.

HT Image
HT Image

The FIR has been lodged following the statement of Narinderpal Singh of Gandhi Nagar. The complainant runs his office in Gandhi Nagar market, while the accused had a business in a rented shop in the same market, but he had shifted to some other place.

The complainant stated that the accused had shared his pictures on social networking sites by adding objectionable comments on it. The accused also circulated his pictures in different WhatsApp groups to defame him.

The victim added that when he asked the accused to remove his pictures, he demanded 20 lakh from him. The accused also threatened that if he did not give him money, he would keep posting his pictures on WhatsApp groups.

Sub-inspector Gurjit Singh, SHO at Division number 4 police station, said that after an inquiry the police have registered an FIR against the accused under Sections 384 (extortion), 294 (obscene act and songs) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the IPC. A hunt is on for the arrest of the accused.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, August 13, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out