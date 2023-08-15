Tarn Taran farmer kills 3-year-old son, throws body into canal

Concocted a story of his son’s abduction after a robbery by three unidentified car-borne persons Senior superintendent of police (SSP) Gurmeet Singh Chauhan said there are many contradictions in the statements of the boy’s father.

A Tarn Taran farmer allegedly killed his three-year-old son and threw his body in a canal near Chohla Sahib on Sunday night, said the police.

A police official privy to the investigation said, “Preliminary investigation has found that the accused was upset over a domestic dispute with his wife. Our investigation is still on to ascertain the exact reason behind the killing.”

On Monday morning, the accused concocted a story of his son’s abduction after a robbery by three unidentified car-borne persons.

The accused had told his family members and police that on Sunday evening, he along with his son was on the way from his Rashiana village to Sarhali village on a motorcycle to pay obeisance at a gurdwara.

His family members also stated that when he and the child reached near Dera Sahib village, they were waylaid by three car-borne men carrying sharp-edged weapons.

“When my husband and my son reached near Dera Sahib village, the car-borne miscreants robbed my husband’s mobile phone and some cash from him. Before leaving the spot, the accused also took my son,” said the boy’s mother.

Soon after the incident came to the light, Tarn Taran police swung into action and posted the kidnapped boy’s picture on social media and asked the public to reach out to police controlroom (87250211100) or Chohla Sahib station house officer (8447276769) in case they have any information. “The informer’s name will be kept secret,” the police’s message read.

The police said, “During investigation, statements of the accused appeared contradictory. When he was interrogated, he confessed that he had killed his son and threw his body in a canal. Our teams are working to recover the body of the child.”

Meanwhile, senior superintendent of police (SSP) Gurmeet Singh Chauhan said there are many contradictions in the statements of the boy’s father. “On the basis of a suspicion, we have taken the boy’s father in our custody. The possibility of him being involved in the crime can’t be ruled out. Investigation in the case is underway,” he said.

