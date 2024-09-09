Punjab: Father murder cuffs on betting addict son

Muktsar police on Sunday arrested a betting addict for fabricating a narrative after allegedly killing his 54-year-old father as he feared that his gambling losses would be exposed. The accused Piarjeet, who has lost around ₹ 25 lakh in cricket betting and online gambling, after his arrest. (HT Photo)

The accused Piarjeet Singh, 29, has lost around ₹25 lakh in cricket betting and online gambling, the police said.

According to police, the accused fabricated a story that his father Lakhvir Singh was killed by a group of unknown assailants after they attacked the father-son duo in bid to rob them while they were enroute to Chandigarh in the wee hours of September 6.

“My father was murdered, and I suffered injuries in the attempted theft that occurred near Marar Kalan village in Muktsar,” the police quoted Piarjeet.

Piarjeet had claimed that a firearm was used in the crime.

The police recovered the body of Lakhvir with fatal injuries in the neck caused by sharp weapons.

Tushar Gupta, Muktsar senior superintendent of police (SSP), said the investigation reveals that Piarjeet stabbed his father four times in the neck with a knife and attempted to create self-inflicted injuries.

The SSP added that chats were recovered from Piarjeet’s mobile phone hinting that a conspiracy was being hatched to abduct an unspecified person to cover up his personal financial losses.

“It emerged that Piarjeet was hooked on gambling and had hidden huge financial losses from his father. Before planning the abduction of an unspecified person, he killed his father fearing that his gambling losses would be exposed,” the SSP informed.

The SSP further stated that a detailed probe states that there was no blood trace found outside the car and on the road which hints that Piarjeet stabbed his father in the car and waited till he was dead.”

“Contrary to Piarjeet’s claim, our teams did not find CCTV footage of suspicious movement on motorbikes in the area and the alleged assailants did not take any valuables from the father-son duo, including the car. There was no mark on the road to show that the car was forced to stop by the assailants,” the SSP added.

Later, during the probe, Piarjeet admitted to committing the crime, the SSP mentioned.