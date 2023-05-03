Sidhu Moose Wala’s father to campaign against AAP in Jalandhar

Father of slain Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala, Balkaur Singh, will start a two-day campaign at Jalandhar from Friday to make people aware about prevailing law and order situation in the state and Punjab government’s “dismal role” in the investigation of his son’s murder case. The campaign will be held during the run up to Jalandhar Lok Sabha bypoll, scheduled for May 10. (ANI file photo)

The campaign will be held during the run up to Jalandhar Lok Sabha bypoll, scheduled for May 10. Balkaur Singh will start his campaign from Phillaur on Friday morning and conclude his drive in Jalandhar city.

He will cover all the nine assembly segments-Phillaur, Nakodar, Shahkot, Jalandhar Cantt, Jalandhar West, Jalandhar North, Jalandhar Central, Adampur and Kartarpur--which fall under the Jalandhar Lok Sabha constituency.