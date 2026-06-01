Father, son among 3 killed in Ludhiana factory sewer gas leak

Three workers, including a father and his son, died and two others were hospitalised on Monday after inhaling toxic fumes while cleaning a sewage line inside a tool factory on RK Road in Ludhiana’s Industrial Area-A. Three workers, including a father and his son, died and two others were hospitalised on Monday after inhaling toxic fumes while cleaning a sewage line inside a factory in Ludhiana’s Industrial Area-A. (Representational photo)

Police said the deceased have been identified as Mann Singh, 46, his son Amit, 26, and a factory worker, Sri Ram.

According to the police, the factory management had hired the father-son duo to clear the sewage system at Deep Tools factory. Sri Ram and two other factory workers were assisting them in the operation when the tragedy occurred.

Preliminary findings indicate that the workers descended into the sewer line without any mandatory safety kits or protective gear. They were quickly overcome by toxic fumes building up inside the line. The three died on the spot, while the two assisting workers lost consciousness from the gas and were rushed to a local hospital, where their conditions are now reported as stable.

Police, fire brigade, and district administration teams rushed to the site to launch a rescue operation immediately after the alarm was raised.

Ludhiana police commissioner Swapan Sharma confirmed that an FIR is being registered at the Moti Nagar police station against the factory owner and management for criminal negligence leading to the deaths.

Deputy commissioner of police (Rural) Jaskiranjit Singh Teja said while initial reports point directly to fatal gas exposure during the manual cleaning, the exact chemical nature of the toxic fumes has not yet been determined and will be established through a forensic investigation.