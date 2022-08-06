Father-son duo booked in Panchkula for selling mortgaged property
Police booked a father-son duo for allegedly cheating a bank by selling mortgaged property.
The accused, Baldev Chand Bansal and his son Tarjinder Kumar Bansal, residents of Sector 7, Panchkula, are directors of the Daruya-based Avril Traders Private Limited.
A complaint was lodged by Ajay Kumar, assistant general manager with the then Allahabad Bank (now Indian Bank), Sector 8. The complainant said Avril Traders Private Limited, through its directors Baldev Chand Bansal and Tarjinder Kumar Bansal, had approached the bank for availing the facility of CC limit in the year 2000.
The CC limit of ₹35 lakh was sanctioned in the year 2000, and was later enhanced to ₹1 crore on March 16, 2011. The complainant said the accused, after availing the said CC limit, had to pay back an amount of ₹1.78 crore. As they failed to regularise the account, it was classified as a non-performing asset (NPA) on March 31, 2016.
The bank said after that the accused, in order to defraud the bank, transferred the mortgaged property and started raising construction for which they have no right or concern.
A case under sections 406 (criminal breach of trust), 420 (cheating) and 120B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code was registered at the Sector 3 police station.
Jammu-Srinagar national highway partially restored
The 270-km-long Jammu-Srinagar national highway was partially restored on Friday afternoon after a brief closure in the morning due to fresh landslides and shooting stones at Ramban, said officials. The 174 Amarnath Yatris, who were held up at Chanderkote in Ramban district, proceeded for Baltal and Pahalgam routes, they added. People are advised not to travel on the highway without confirmation from traffic control units at Jammu, Srinagar and Ramban.
Chandigarh Congress protests rising prices, GST on essential items
The Chandigarh unit of the Congress party on Friday staged a protest against the rising prices, imposition of GST on essential food items and the Agnipath scheme. The march, led by party's Chandigarh president HS Lucky, was stopped by police after the protesters covered some distance from the Sector 18/19 light point while heading towards the Punjab Raj Bhavan.
Mohali Aerocity development: PSPCL to probe takeover of incomplete system from GMADA
A day after the GMADA chief administrator sought a detailed report from the engineering department over excess payment of ₹8.76 crore to the agency that developed Aerocity, the PSPCL superintending engineering has also marked an inquiry to the officers concerned who took over the incomplete equipment from GMADA in 2019. GMADA had allotted the ₹131-crore project to develop the area to the agency in December 2011.
Massive landslide on Mandi outskirts blocks Chandigarh-Manali highway
Amid heavy rainfall in Himachal Pradesh, a massive landslide at 7 Mile near Hanogi Temple on the outskirts of Mandi blocked 109 roads, including the Chandigarh-Manali highway, bringing traffic to a grinding halt. Another landslide on the Paonta Sahib-Shilai also disrupted the traffic flow. Dharamshala-McLeodganj Road was also blocked due to landslide. However, traffic was restored after a while. The heavy showers caused the rivulets to swell. It only drizzled in the state capital Shimla.
Chandigarh’s Indian Air Force Heritage Centre to miss Aug 15 launch date
The Indian Air Force Heritage Centre coming up in Sector 18 will miss the Independence Day launch. The IAF and the UT administration had signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on June 3 and the centre was expected to be ready by August 15. However, at a meeting of the UT and IAF officials on Friday, it was conceded that the project will not be ready by Independence Day.
