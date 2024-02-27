 Faulty district survey reports delayed environmental clearance for mining, says Punjab mining department report - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Chandigarh / Faulty district survey reports delayed environmental clearance for mining, says Punjab mining department report

Faulty district survey reports delayed environmental clearance for mining, says Punjab mining department report

ByVishal Rambani, Chandigarh
Feb 27, 2024 07:48 AM IST

The mining department says faulty district survey reports (DSRs) were prepared by a private firm which has been blacklisted

The mining department has blamed faulty district survey reports (DSRs), prepared by a private consultant, for the delay in obtaining environmental clearance for gravel and sand mining causing huge losses to the state’s exchequer. The environmental clearances are granted after the approval of the DSR by the State Environment Impact Assessment Authority (SEIAA).

The report further said that this caused a huge loss, amounting to crores of rupees in revenue to the state government and stalled the mining work in Pathankot and Ropar for more than one and a half years.
The report further said that this caused a huge loss, amounting to crores of rupees in revenue to the state government and stalled the mining work in Pathankot and Ropar for more than one and a half years.

The report further said that this caused a huge loss, amounting to crores of rupees in revenue to the state government and stalled the mining work in Pathankot and Ropar for more than one and a half years. As per data from the state mining department, Pathankot and Ropar districts contribute almost 80% of revenue from the sale of gravel in the state.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

“Due to this error, the DSR of Pathankot district, which was approved on 27 December 2022 by SEIAA, needed rectification. The rectified DSR was subsequently approved on 3 October 2023. The erroneous survey conducted by M/s RSP Green Development and Laboratories Pvt. Ltd. has caused significant delays in obtaining environmental clearances for mines and subsequent delays in their operationalization, resulting in substantial losses to the state exchequer,” reads the order issued by Executive Engineer Pathankot.

The stalling of the mining operations led to a spike in the prices of sand and gravel in Punjab. As per the report, private consultant M/s RSP Green Development and Laboratories Pvt. Ltd, was meant to submit DSRs in 2022 to pave the way for crucial environmental clearance (EC) for mining operations. However, inaccuracies in DSRs led to a cascading series of delays, resulting in the closure of mining sites. Consequently, SEIAA directed the department to rectify the DSR report.

The Punjab mining department has blacklisted the private firm responsible for the faulty DSRs. The blacklisting orders issued by the executive engineer acknowledge the loss of revenue.

According to official communications, the DSR submitted in August 2022 was found faulty, and the revised DSR submitted to the SEIAA was approved in October 2023. “However, mining operations have not yet commenced as the final step for environmental clearance is pending, which will take at least a month,” a mining department official said.

“The mining sites of Pathankot and Ropar remained closed for a year due to delays in obtaining environmental clearance (EC) in the absence of a DSR report of mining sites in the district. It resulted in a huge loss of crores of rupees during this period, exceeding 150 crore,” admitted an official.

Akash Aggarwal, XEN Mining, Pathankot, stated that following clearance from top officials, he has not only rectified the DSR and got it approved by SEIAA but also blacklisted the firm.

“Now, our focus is on making mining sites operational so that people can have easy access to sand and mining materials,” he said, adding that mining operations would commence in the next few days.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Vishal Rambani

    A special correspondent, Vishal Rambani is the bureau chief at Patiala. He covers politics, crime, power sector, environment and socio-economic issues, with several investigative stories to his credit.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, February 27, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On