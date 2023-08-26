As flood water recedes, Fazilka admn works on war footing to restore damaged link roads, highways

With flood waters finally receding from the border villages, the Fazilka administration is working on war footing to restore the damaged links roads and highways for the convenience of the general public. With flood waters receding in the border villages of Fazilka, the administration is working to restore the damaged roads. (Sanjeev Kumar/HT)

While the 30-ft road leading to Bhaini Singh village from Mahatam Nagar Kawanwali has been restored, work is on to repair another 150-m stretch here, said deputy commissioner (DC) Senu Duggal.

The DC added that with help from State Mandi Board, which is the nodal department for carrying out repair works of rural roads, the administration is trying to mitigate the damage caused by the floods.

The DC also urged people to only use roads that have been cleared by officials. He directed the officials to continuously inspect and assess the ongoing works to ensure timely completion of the restoration work.

