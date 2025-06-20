Fazilka admn launches Project AAS to motivate drug addicts for treatment

The Fazilka civil and police administration on Thursday launched ‘Project AAS’, an outreach initiative aimed at connecting with drug addicts, motivating them to undergo treatment, and reintegrating them into mainstream. The Fazilka civil and police administration on Thursday launched ‘Project AAS’, an outreach initiative aimed at connecting with drug addicts, motivating them to undergo treatment, and reintegrating them into mainstream. (HT Photo)

The initiative was launched from Arniwala village where local religious leaders Baba Prem Singh and Baba Sohan Singh were taken onboard.

Deputy commissioner Amritpreet Kaur Sandhu said this project aims to eliminate fear and stigma around the treatment of de-addiction and encourage those suffering from addiction to step forward for help.

“While police are cutting off the supply chain of drugs, this initiative focuses on healing those already affected. Project AAS will be a ray of hope for the youth and their families who want to come out of this dark phase,” she said.

Kaur added that all identities will be kept confidential and treatment will be provided free of cost.

Senior superintendent of police (SSP) Gurmeet Singh said that 42 individuals registered for treatment with the health department team present at the inaugural event.

“Treatment for 38 persons will begin through OOAT clinics, while four individuals will be admitted at the de-addiction centre starting Monday. Similar awareness and outreach camps will be organised in all subdivisions of the district,” he added.

Baba Sohan Singh, lauding the efforts of the district authorities, called drug addiction a treatable problem and appealed to the masses to break ties with drugs and build a life of dignity and health. He highlighted that proper medical consultation and treatment can help in quitting addiction.