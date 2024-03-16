 Fazilka court sends fugitive Aman Skoda to 5-day police remand - Hindustan Times
Fazilka court sends fugitive Aman Skoda to 5-day police remand

ByGaurav Sagar Bhaskar, Ferozepur
Mar 16, 2024 01:42 PM IST

Fazilka senior superintendent of police Varinder Brar said that Aman was brought from Varanasi early this morning and presented before a local court, which sent him to five-day police remand.

Amandeep Kamboj, also known as Aman Skoda, a notorious fugitive with 33 criminal cases against him, was sent to five-day police remand by a court in Fazilka on Saturday.

“We will question him on his connections, particularly those within the Punjab Police that facilitated transfers, recruitments, and prestigious postings in exchange of large sums of money,” said Brar.

The Fazilka police team, stationed in Varanasi for the past four days, had nabbed Skoda yesterday.

He faces 18 FIRs in Fazilka, eight in Ferozepur, besides a few in Moga, Patiala, Mohali, and Fatehgarh Sahib.

It further came to the fore that Skoda allegedly possessed two different Aadhar Cards and PAN cards.

New Delhi 0C
Saturday, March 16, 2024
