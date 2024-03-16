Fazilka court sends fugitive Aman Skoda to 5-day police remand

Amandeep Kamboj, also known as Aman Skoda, a notorious fugitive with 33 criminal cases against him, was sent to five-day police remand by a court in Fazilka on Saturday. Amandeep Kamboj, also known as Aman Skoda, a notorious fugitive with 33 criminal cases against him, was sent to five-day police remand by a court in Fazilka on Saturday. (HT File)

Fazilka senior superintendent of police Varinder Brar said that Aman was brought from Varanasi early this morning and presented before a local court, which sent him to five-day police remand.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

“We will question him on his connections, particularly those within the Punjab Police that facilitated transfers, recruitments, and prestigious postings in exchange of large sums of money,” said Brar.

The Fazilka police team, stationed in Varanasi for the past four days, had nabbed Skoda yesterday.

He faces 18 FIRs in Fazilka, eight in Ferozepur, besides a few in Moga, Patiala, Mohali, and Fatehgarh Sahib.

It further came to the fore that Skoda allegedly possessed two different Aadhar Cards and PAN cards.