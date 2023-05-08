Crackdown on illegal bodies: Admn orders lockdown of Abohar, Fazilka truck union offices

Fazilka deputy commissioner has ordered to lockdown the offices of Abohar and Fazilka truck unions citing them as illegal. Deputy commissioner, Fazilka has ordered the police to take strict action against the “self-proclaimed truck unions” which are harassing traders. (HT File Photo)

In a communiqué, Senu Duggal, deputy commissioner, Fazilka has ordered the police to take strict action against the “self-proclaimed truck unions” which are harassing traders.

“As per Punjab government notification of 2017, there is no existence of truck unions while all operators and traders are free to transport goods with their mutual consent,” said DC. She said that any trader can transports his goods through any operator.

After this, the gates of the truck unions of Fazilka and Abohar were locked. The Fazilka operators themselves locked the union and handed over the keys to the administration while at Abohar the gate was locked in the presence of the duty magistrate and the police.

Taking strict notice of the complaints received in this regard, DC instructed the police to take strict legal action against such elements and if any union office is found to be open, the DC ordered to lock it down.

“Unions were abolished by the government for free trade so that all the truck operators can do their business as per their wish and traders can also take the services of any truck operator for transporting goods,” the DC said.