Fazilka double murder: 14 accused still at large

Six day after the double murder of newlywed couple at their native village Sappanwali in Fazilka, 14 of the 17 accused are still at large.

On Sunday, October 17, relatives of the bride allegedly abducted and killed the couple for marrying in a different caste against their wishes.

Rohtash Singh, 25, and Suman Devi, 23, had tied the knot in a Chandigarh court on October 1. They had taken shelter at Rohtash’s brother-in-law Sukhdev Singh’s house at Moga’s Raunta village.

On October 17, relatives of Suman abducted them. A few hours later, their bodies were found on a street at Sappanwali village. The victims were in a relationship for the last 10 years.

The Moga police have booked 17 persons in this case and arrested only three of them so far. Those who were arrested have been identified as Mohinder Singh, Bipin Kumar, and Aman of Sappanwali.

Police said that Atma Ram, uncle of the bride, is the main accused in the case and is absconding since October 17.

A senior police officer, requesting anonymity, said: “Atma was hiding in Rajasthan and we have detained him. A team is on its way to bring him to Moga.”

Nihal Singh Wala police station in-charge Nirmaljit Singh said: “We are regularly conducting raids to nab the main accused and he will be arrested soon. His arrest will clear the whole story of the crime and involvement of all accused persons.”