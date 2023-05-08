Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / 5 held with 1 lakh intoxicating tablets in Punjab’s Jalalabad

5 held with 1 lakh intoxicating tablets in Punjab’s Jalalabad

ByHT Correspondent, Ferozepur
May 08, 2023 10:18 PM IST

Fazilka Police recovered more than one lakh intoxicated tablets in Jalalabad, a sub division of Fazilka district on Monday, and booked and arrested five persons in this connection.

Fazilka Police recovered more than one lakh intoxicating tablets in Jalalabad, a sub division of Fazilka district on Monday, and booked and arrested five persons in this connection.

Senior Superintendent of Police, Fazilka said that Paramjit Singh was held with intoxicated 720 tablets (Tarmadol) on Wednesday by Jalalabad police. (HT Photo)
Senior Superintendent of Police, Fazilka said that Paramjit Singh was held with intoxicated 720 tablets (Tarmadol) on Wednesday by Jalalabad police. (HT Photo)

Avneet Kaur Sidhu, senior superintendent of police, Fazilka said that Paramjit Singh was held with intoxicated 720 tablets (Tarmadol) on Wednesday by Jalalabad police.

“During investigation, Parmjeet Singh allegedly disclosed that he used to buy tablets from Ramesh Kumar while Ramesh when questioned revealed that his Brother in Law Pardeep Kumar @ Pappi and Satpal Singh used to get the Drug Pills From at a Place Named Bapre Bikaner in Rajasthan,” said SSP.

“Satpal used to travel in a car (DL-2C-AP- 8817) as a guide with Pardeep following in the car (DL-1CW-2722) behind with the drug pills to further store these pills in a rented house of Rajinder Singh at Jalalabad from where it was further supplied to other suppliers,” said SSP.

“We have recovered one lakh tablets of intoxication tablets while five persons including Paramjit, Romesh, Pardeep, Satpal and Harjinder were booked under NDPS Act and arrested with recovery of two cars, a scooter besides drugs money of 53,000,” said SSP.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
jalalabad ndps act
jalalabad ndps act
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, May 08, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out