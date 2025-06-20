Search
Friday, Jun 20, 2025
New Delhi oC
F’bad govt school among world’s top 10 major feat: Mahipal Dhanda

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Jun 20, 2025 07:08 AM IST

These prestigious awards were instituted by T4 Education, a UK-based organisation operating in over 100 countries, in the aftermath of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Haryana education minister Mahipal Dhanda on Thursday said that the Government Girls Senior Secondary School (GGSSS), NIT-5, Faridabad, has been named among the top 10 finalists for the World’s Best School Prizes 2025, an honour shared by only four schools from India.

“This achievement is an inspiration for government schools across the state. It proves that government schools have the potential to shine on the global stage,” Dhanda said. (HT File)
“This achievement is an inspiration for government schools across the state. It proves that government schools have the potential to shine on the global stage,” Dhanda said.

He added that the recognition of the Faridabad school serves as a guiding light for others and will motivate more government schools to innovate and prioritise student welfare.

The GGSSS, NIT-5 Faridabad, has been shortlisted under the “Supporting Healthy Lives” category of the World’s Best School Prizes 2025, by T4 Education, working to empower teachers, school leaders and education systems worldwide.

Other Indian schools in the top 10 list include Zila Parishad School, Jalinder Nagar (Pune, Maharashtra); Ekya School, JP Nagar (Karnataka); and Delhi Public School, Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh).

Follow Us On