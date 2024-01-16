FCI employee found on-board Ludhiana-bound train

A 56-year-old Food Corporation of India (FCI) employee was found dead in a moving train. The body was alighted at the Ludhiana Junction station on Monday after his colleagues reported it to the railway officials. The deceased had been suffering from a heart ailment for long. (HT File)

The deceased, identified by the Government Railway Police (GRP) as Jagta Singh, a Fazilka resident, was travelling back from an official trip to Kolkata with his colleagues in Lohit Express.

GRP assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Rakesh Kumar, who attended the emergency call at the Ludhiana station, said, “The deceased’s colleagues said he fell sick when the train was around Saharanpur. His colleagues had to escort him to the toilet, following which he went to sleep. After the train crossed Ambala, his colleagues tried waking him to have some tea but he did not respond.”

“They then approached the officers on board, who called us and asked for medical help to be made available at Ludhiana, which was both the next stop and Jagta Singh’s destination,” he added.

According to the ASI, the deceased’s family requested against post-mortem on the body as they said Jagta Singh had been suffering from a heart ailment for long.

“Since his family refused any further procedure, we handed over the body to them,” he he added..

The doctor from the railway hospital, who attended him when the train reached Ludhiana, said he had died before reaching the spot. “He had passed away around over an hour before the train reached Ludhiana,” they said.

“I cannot say for sure what led to the sudden death. It could be a cardiac arrest or perhaps something else. Without a post-mortem, nothing could be said,” the doctor said.

Station house officer Jatinder Singh, when asked about why the post-mortem was not performed, said “If the family does not want a post-mortem, we cannot conduct it. His colleagues, who were accompanying him, gave in writing that he had died around Ambala.”

A colleague of the deceased, who was also travelling with him, when approached, refused to comment.