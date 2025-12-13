Search
Sat, Dec 13, 2025
Fear of law has vanished under AAP: Sunil Jakhar

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Published on: Dec 13, 2025 07:26 am IST

Jakhar said earlier threats were also issued to the Darbar Sahib, adding that “apart from gangsterism, separatist forces are also continuously re-emerging in the state.”

Punjab BJP president Sunil Jakhar on Friday accused the Aam Aadmi Party government of losing control over law and order, claiming that criminals “no longer fear the government,” while chief minister Bhagwant Mann is “unable to take any decisions” due to pressure from AAP’s central leadership.

In a message posted on X, Jakhar wrote that after threats to blow up police stations led to security walls being raised, “similar threat mails have been received by schools in Amritsar, leading to their closure.” He added, “Even during Punjab’s darkest period, such things were unheard of. In which direction is AAP’s inexperienced government taking Punjab? The fear of the government has completely vanished among criminals, and the chief minister, out of fear of those in Delhi, cannot take any decision on his own.”

He stressed that as a border state, Punjab needs a capable and assertive government. “Hardly a day passes without the news of a serious crime in the state. The chief minister must run the government with courage and a sense of accountability toward the people of Punjab,” he said.

Jakhar further alleged, “The Delhi leaders under whose pressure the chief minister is operating, and who have already been rejected by the people there, have no concern for this state except exploiting Punjab.”

AI Summary AI Summary

Punjab BJP president Sunil Jakhar accused the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government of losing control over law and order, claiming criminals now operate without fear. He criticized Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann for being indecisive due to pressure from AAP's central leadership. Jakhar highlighted rising threats, including those against schools and religious sites, emphasizing Punjab's need for a strong government.