Fear of law has vanished under AAP: Sunil Jakhar

Punjab BJP president Sunil Jakhar on Friday accused the Aam Aadmi Party government of losing control over law and order, claiming that criminals “no longer fear the government,” while chief minister Bhagwant Mann is “unable to take any decisions” due to pressure from AAP’s central leadership. In a message posted on X, Jakhar wrote that after threats to blow up police stations led to security walls being raised, “similar threat mails have been received by schools in Amritsar, leading to their closure.”

Jakhar said earlier threats were also issued to the Darbar Sahib, adding that “apart from gangsterism, separatist forces are also continuously re-emerging in the state.”

He stressed that as a border state, Punjab needs a capable and assertive government. “Hardly a day passes without the news of a serious crime in the state. The chief minister must run the government with courage and a sense of accountability toward the people of Punjab,” he said.

Jakhar further alleged, “The Delhi leaders under whose pressure the chief minister is operating, and who have already been rejected by the people there, have no concern for this state except exploiting Punjab.”