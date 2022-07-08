Fee hike: PU student bodies to hold protest outside V-C’s office on July 11
Various student bodies will hold a protest outside the vice-chancellor’s office on Monday against the senate’s approval of the proposed fee hike for 2022-23 session in its last meeting held on Tuesday.
Student bodies including Ambedkar Student Association (ASA), National Students Union of India (NSUI), Students For Society (SFS), Punjab Students Union (PSU-Lalkaar), Students Organisation of India (SOI) issued a joint statement on Thursday stating that they outrightly reject the varsity’s move to hike fees.
PU senate in its meeting on July 5 approved the proposed fee hike of 7.5% in partially self-financed courses and ₹1,000 in traditional courses for the 2022-23 session. The student bodies, however, said that the move will put extra burden on students particularly those who are poor and belong to marginalised sections of the society.
“It has come at a time when inflation and unemployment has already wrecked the backbone of the economy and poor sections of our society. As usual, PU authorities and the government failed to acknowledge that education is not a commodity to be bought or sold in the market. Therefore, citing inflation as the reason for the fee hike is a gross travesty of the very idea of public education,” the student bodies said.
The statement added: “We request students, teachers, senators and other stakeholders of Panjab University to strongly oppose fee hike.”
The student bodies also condemned and opposed merging six distinct departments of emerging areas and varsity’s keeping the admission of the nuclear medicine course in abeyance.
The varsity had last increased the fee in the 2019-20 academic session and thereon, deferred any hike indefinitely due to the pandemic.
Fee hikes over the past years have never gone down well with students. In 2017, a protest over fee hike at the varsity had turned violent after students clashed with police, who in turn had used tear gas to disperse the protesters.
-
Reservation policy for promotion of non-teaching staff still hangs in balance at Panjab University
Even three months after the Panjab University senate's approval, the policy on reservation in promotion for non-teaching staff still hangs in balance. Prior to the senate meeting on March 27, the Punjab government had informed the university that pending grants for the 2021-22 financial year will lapse if the reservation in promotion was not implemented soon.
-
Ludhiana | 12 shopkeepers challaned for use of plastic bags
A week after the ban on use of plastic items kicked in, the Ludhiana municipal corporation issued challans to 12 shopkeepers for using single-use plastic items and plastic carry bags on Thursday. The shopkeepers were made to pay up Rs 2,000 each for the violation. The drive was organised in BRS Nagar, Haibowal, Gurden Nagar and other areas falling under Zone-D of the civic body. The drive will continue in the coming days, said Zonal commissioner Jasdev Sekhon.
-
Murrah man now on national advisory panel for animal husbandry & dairying
Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (GADVASU) vice-chancellor Dr Inderjeet Singh has been nominated the member of National Advisory Committee for Animal Husbandry and Dairying sector, constituted by the Government of India. Dr Singh is also known as the 'Murrah Man' for his research and expertise in the development of Murrah breed buffalo, which is widely reared by farmers in India and in high demand across other countries.
-
Ludhiana | ₹3.5 lakh cash, ornaments robbed from jewellery store
Four armed men barged into a jewellery store in Jugiana on Thursday evening and robbed Rs 3.50 lakh cash and some ornaments after holding the owner's wife at gunpoint. The owner of Verma Jewelers, Complainant Narinder Verma, said that he had left to pick up his children from tuition classes, leaving the store in his wife's care. After the men left, she informed her husband who then called the police.
-
Ludhiana | 75-year-old man is latest Covid fatality, had symptoms for a month, didn’t visit doctor
The district logged 35 fresh Covid-19 cases while one patient succumbed to the virus in the last 24 hours, as per the medical bulletin released by the district health department on Thursday. The deceased was a 75-year-old man from Gobindgarh village near Sahnewal. Civil surgeon Dr SP Singh stated the victim was admitted to the civil hospital on Thursday and succumbed to the virus within four to five hours while undergoing treatment.
