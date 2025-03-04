Female e-rickshaw driver robbed of mobile phone, purse at knifepoint in Chandigarh

There seems to be no end to the spate of robberies and snatchings in the city. The robbers forcibly snatched the 40-year-old’s purse at knifepoint and fled into nearby bushes. (iStock)

In the latest incident, two men robbed a female e-rickshaw driver of her mobile phone and purse at knifepoint near Vikas Nagar light point in Mauli Jagran, police said on Monday.

The victim, Rajni Yadav, 40, a resident of Mauli Jagran Complex, told police that she was waiting for passengers after parking her e-rickshaw near the traffic signal around 10.30 pm on March 1.

Meanwhile, two unidentified men, aged between 20-22, approached her from Vikas Nagar. One of them, wearing a black T-shirt and jeans, demanded she hand over her belongings. When she refused, the second youth brandished a knife and threatened to stab her if she did not relent.

The robbers then forcibly snatched her purse and fled into nearby bushes.

Due to fear and shock, the victim did not report the incident immediately. However, she later approached the Mauli Jagran police station, following which a case was registered under Sections 309 (4) (robbery) and 351 (3) (assault) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Yadav claimed that her purse contained her mobile phone, ₹1,100 in cash, a pair of silver anklets and important documents.

Police have initiated an investigation and are scanning CCTV footage from the area to identify the culprits.

Auto driver robbed of vehicle, phone, ₹25,000 in Kharar

In a similar case in Kharar, two men robbed an auto-rickshaw driver of his vehicle, mobile phone and wallet containing ₹25,000 in cash near Rasanheri cricket ground past Saturday midnight.

Complainant Pintu of Uttar Pradesh told police that he drove an auto-rickshaw in Zirakpur for a living. Around 2 am on Sunday, while he was waiting for passengers near the Zirakpur-Patiala chowk, two men sought to be dropped at Sawara village in Kharar.

“The duo boarded my vehicle. As we reached the Rasanheri cricket ground, they forcibly snatched my wallet and mobile phone. They pushed me out of the vehicle and fled with my vehicle towards Rasanheri village,” he alleged.

As Pintu alerted Kharar Sadar police, they lodged an FIR under Section 304 (snatching) of the BNS, and nabbed one of the accused, identified as Tinku. Further probe is underway to nab his accomplice and recover the snatched vehicle and articles.