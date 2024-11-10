Ferozepur: 2 held with 6 pistols, ammo

Ferozepur police on Saturday arrested two suspects and seized six illegal pistols along with 17 live rounds. Representational image

The accused, Mohit Gill (23) from Rampura and Jashan alias Teji (18) from Bag Wali Basti, have been booked under Section 25 of the Arms Act at Ferozepur City Police Station.

Senior superintendent of police (SSP) Soumya Mishra said following a tip-off, police seized four .30-caliber pistols with magazines and two .32-caliber pistols with magazines, and 17 live rounds from the accused.

As per police sources, Mohit Gill has eight prior criminal cases, including attempted murder and firearm offences registered against him.

“Police investigations are ongoing to uncover further links of the suspects,” the SSP said.