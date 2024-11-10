Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, Nov 10, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Ferozepur: 2 held with 6 pistols, ammo

ByHT Correspondent, Ferozepur
Nov 10, 2024 07:14 AM IST

Senior superintendent of police (SSP) Soumya Mishra said following a tip-off, police seized four .30-caliber pistols with magazines and two .32-caliber pistols with magazines, and 17 live rounds from the accused.

Ferozepur police on Saturday arrested two suspects and seized six illegal pistols along with 17 live rounds.

Representational image
Representational image

The accused, Mohit Gill (23) from Rampura and Jashan alias Teji (18) from Bag Wali Basti, have been booked under Section 25 of the Arms Act at Ferozepur City Police Station.

Senior superintendent of police (SSP) Soumya Mishra said following a tip-off, police seized four .30-caliber pistols with magazines and two .32-caliber pistols with magazines, and 17 live rounds from the accused.

As per police sources, Mohit Gill has eight prior criminal cases, including attempted murder and firearm offences registered against him.

“Police investigations are ongoing to uncover further links of the suspects,” the SSP said.

See more
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, November 10, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
// // //