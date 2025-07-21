Search
Ferozepur: 5-year-old boy drowns in rainwater-filled pit

ByHT Correspondent, Ferozepur
Published on: Jul 21, 2025 10:53 pm IST

Around 4 pm on Sunday, the boy reportedly slipped and fell into the pit while playing near the field. When he didn’t return back, his family launched a frantic search. Nearly an hour later, his body was found floating in the pit.

A five-year-old boy lost his life after accidentally falling into a rainwater-filled pit in the border village of Lakkha Singh Wala Hithad, located in Ferozepur’s Mamdot area on Sunday evening.

According to the father of the victim, a neighbour had dug a 6–7 ft pit to drain out accumulated water from his field.

